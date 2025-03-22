Comparing Ethan Nwaneri’s superb record now to Wayne Rooney’s at the age of 18
Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri has just turned 18. How do his career stats now compare to the all-time standard-bearer for Premier League wonderkids – Wayne Rooney at Everton?
It’s a rare feat to burst onto the scene before being old enough to be served a pint. Only Michael Owen and Rooney have scored more Premier League goals before their 18th birthday than Nwaneri.
Nwaneri became the Premier League’s youngest-ever debutant when Mikel Arteta handed him his bow in the closing stages of a 3-0 victory over Brentford in September 2022.