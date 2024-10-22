Comparing every Premier League club’s wage bill to its 2024-25 league position

Brighton are once again among the Premier League’s biggest overperformers when you compare their league position to their annual wage bill, while Manchester United are the worst underachievers when you stack up their results against their wage spend.

There are notable exceptions, but looking at the table of Premier League wages is usually a decent benchmark for where each club ‘should’ be finishing in the league when all is said and done.

On that front, it would be a major achievement for newly-promoted Ipswich Town to survive given their wage bill is comfortably the lowest in the English top flight, ultimately just a fraction of the bigger clubs competing at the top end.

