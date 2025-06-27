Comparing how long it took Erling Haaland to score 300 career goals with Messi & Ronaldo

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland just scored the 300th goal of his professional career – and he’s reached the milestone in considerably faster time than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Haaland scored goal number 300 in Man City’s statement-making 5-2 victory over Juventus in the Club World Cup.

The Norwegian notched City’s third early in the second half. It was a scruffy finish, but they all count.

