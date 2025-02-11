Comparing how long it took Kylian Mbappe to reach 500 goals + assists with Messi and Ronaldo

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest player in football history to reach the official milestone of 500 combined goals and assists – but how does his record compare to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Mbappe notched the 500 direct goal contribution of his career with a second-half equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid. It was the 313th goal of the World Cup winner’s professional career, adding to the 187 goals he’s directly set up.

Messi was also 26 years old, but a month older than Mbappe, when he reached the milestone of 500 goal contributions (359 goals, 141 assists) in style with a hat-trick for Barcelona against Ajax in a September 2013 Champions League group stage match.

