Comparing how long it took Robert Lewandowski to score 100 Barcelona goals with Lionel Messi

Robert Lewandowski has now scored 100 goals for Barcelona, but how long did it take him to reach that tally compared to Lionel Messi? We’ve crunched the numbers.

Since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2022, the Polish international has kept up his prolific streak, averaging 33 goals per season in Spain.

The 2024–25 campaign was his most prolific season for Barcelona and, while he’s set to turn 37 in August, Lewandowski still looks like he’s capable of playing at the highest level for the foreseeable future.

