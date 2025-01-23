Comparing how long it took Vini Jr to score 100 goals for Real Madrid with Cristiano Ronaldo

Vinicius Junior has joined an exclusive club of players that have scored 100 goals for Real Madrid – but how do his numbers stack up against their all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Brazilian forward made it a century of goals for Los Blancos with his brace in their authoritative 5-1 Champions League victory over Red Bull Salzburg.

He now moves level with Fernando Morientes and up to 23rd in the historic club’s all-time goalscorer charts.

