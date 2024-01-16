Comparing Jose Mourinho’s managerial record with Pep Guardiola

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are undoubtedly two of the greatest managers of all time, but how do their records stack up against one another?

Between them, they have managed over 2000 games and have each got their hands on countless trophies throughout the years.

They have gone face-to-face on several occasions and more often than not it has been Guardiola who has come out on top. In his 24 meetings with Mourinho, the Spanish boss has won 12, drawn six and lost seven.

Read the article at Planet Football.