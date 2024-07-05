Comparing Kylian Mbappe’s career stats & trophy list now to Cristiano Ronaldo’s at the same age

Kylian Mbappe’s statistics and career record are absolutely off the charts when you compare them to his idol Cristiano Ronaldo’s at the same age.

France’s talismanic captain was famously pictured with Ronaldo as a youngster, and has often spoken of his inspiration and influence growing up.

“This year I dream of winning everything: the Champions League, the European Championship and the Olympics,” Mbappe told La Gazzetta dello Sport back in 2020.

Read the article at Planet Football.