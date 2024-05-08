Comparing Kylian Mbappe’s trophy haul to Lionel Messi’s at the same age

Kylian Mbappe has some catching up to do on Lionel Messi if he’s ever to compete with the Argentinian icon in terms of silverware.

PSG’s shock elimination to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-finals ensures that Mbappe will leave the club this summer without having lifted European football’s most prestigious trophy.

The World Cup winner has spent the last seven seasons at the Parc des Princes. In that time he’s won six Ligue 1 titles with the Parisiens, scoring considerably more goals than anyone else in the French top flight over that period, but ultimately his only success has been domestic.

