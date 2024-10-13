Comparing Lamine Yamal’s international record with Lionel Messi after 17 games

Lamine Yamal has made a brilliant start to his international career, but how does it stack up against Lionel Messi’s beginnings with Argentina?

From the moment the Spaniard burst onto the scene for Barcelona aged just 15, the Messi comparisons were inevitable and near enough instant.

A young right winger full of flair who’d taken La Masia by storm and slotted seamlessly into the senior side at La Blaugrana, the parallels were simply too obvious.

Read the article at Planet Football.