Comparing Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United’s fixture difficulty in the Championship promotion race

The Championship promotion race looks set to go right down to the wire, with just two points separating Sheffield United, Leeds United and Burnley as we approach the final run-in.

But who will achieve automatic promotion to make it back into the Premier League, and which of the three will have to make do with the dreaded play-offs? We’ve taken a closer look at the run-in.

Sunderland had kept the pace with the top three for most of the season but fell away before the March international break. The Wearside outfit will be hoping for a miracle, but to make up nine points would require two of the top three to completely collapse.

For the full article, please click here.