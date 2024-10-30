Comparing Lewandowski, Raphinha & Yamal’s stats in 2024-25 to peak Messi-Neymar-Suarez

Barcelona have made an astonishingly good start to the 2024-25 campaign with Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski proving particularly potent in front of goal.

It’s been such a good start to the season, and they’re racking up goals and assists in such quantities, that it’s difficult not to think back to Barcelona’s greatest-ever forward line – Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

A decade has passed since that all South American attack combined for the first time, with Suarez joining Neymar and Messi at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2014, having signed for the club for a record €82million fee after flourishing into a world-class player at Liverpool.

For the full article, please click here.