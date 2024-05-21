Comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring records without penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s fans often bring up penalties when comparing their respective careers and achievements – but how would their ridiculous goalscoring records compare if you took away spot kicks?

Ronaldo has scored 891 goals in total for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr and Portugal. That’s 58 more than his eternal rival Messi. But what about non-penalty goals?

Things get a lot closer then. Messi – for Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami and Argentina – has scored just three fewer non-penalty goals than Ronaldo.

