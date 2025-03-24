Comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s international records after turning 30
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have aged like fine wines, enjoying some of their biggest highs in the latter halves of their careers – particularly on the international stage for Argentina and Portugal respectively.
But which of the two era-defining rivals has the more impressive international record after turning 30? We’ve taken a closer look at their stats.
Ronaldo’s numbers are off the charts. Eighty-four of his all-time record 136 international goals have been scored after turning 30.