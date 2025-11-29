Comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s stats over their first 250 appearances

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have defined an entire generation of football with their talent, achievements and legacy – but which legend enjoyed the better opening to their career?

Ronaldo was considered a wonderkid from a young age. CR7 made his senior debut for Sporting at the age of 17 and quickly developed from that point onwards.

His first 250 appearances stretch to March 2007, during his first really prolific season at Manchester United.

Read the article at Planet Football.