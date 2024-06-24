Comparing Lionel Messi’s career record to Cristiano Ronaldo at the age of 37

Lionel Messi has turned 37, offering us a reminder that he’s approaching the final stretch of his astonishing career. But how do his numbers stack up against his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo at the same age?

Ronaldo is a couple of years older than Messi, having himself turned 37 back in February 2022 when he was still at Manchester United.

It’s a testament to the two players’ longevity that they’re both still pushing on and playing major international tournaments at an age where a huge number of footballers will have already decided to hang up their boots.

For the full article, please click here.