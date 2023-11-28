Comparing Liverpool’s Premier League record with and without Alisson since 2018-19

Alisson Becker has been a transformative signing for Liverpool since his arrival from Roma in 2018-19, but the Brazilian shot-stopper could be facing a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The 31-year-old has started in all 13 of Liverpool’s Premier League games so far this season, but he went down holding his leg in stoppage time during Liverpool’s recent clash with Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that the injury isn’t too serious, but the club will be forced to nervously wait to find out the results of a scan on his leg.

