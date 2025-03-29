Comparing Messi and Ronaldo’s stats over their last 100 appearances

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may be in different orbits – the United States and Saudi Arabia respectively – as they wind down their era-defining careers. But how do their stats compare as veterans?

We’ve broken down the two rivals’ numbers, including goals and assists, over their past 100 appearances for club and country.

Ronaldo’s last 100 appearances go back to August 2023 – when he scored twice in Al Nassr’s Arab Champions Cup final victory over Al Hilal. That was the first – and still only – piece of silverware he’s lifted since moving out to the middle east in early 2023.

