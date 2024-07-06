Comparing Messi & Ronaldo’s wildly different records over the last three major international tournaments

The last few years, and in particular the three major international tournaments, have proven pivotal in the legacies that era-defining superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will leave once they finally hang up their boots.

As we went into the 2020s, the debate was raging on between the two players’ vociferously online fanbases.

But things have taken a marked shift since Messi finally ended his long wait for glory with Argentina, following up the Copa America in 2021 by finally lifting the World Cup in Qatar. For the key part he played as Argentina’s captain in both – named Player of the Tournament each time – a record-extending seventh and eighth Ballon d’Or followed.

