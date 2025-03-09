Comparing Mikel Arteta’s Premier League record after 200 games with Guardiola, Klopp & more

Mikel Arteta has taken charge of 200 Premier League matches since taking over at Arsenal in 2019 – but how does his record stack up against the greatest managers in the competition’s history?

We’ve compared Arteta’s record with the first 200 matches of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Arsene Wenger, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez’s Premier League careers.

Arteta took charge of a rag-tag Arsenal outfit in December 2019 and initially struggled to change the team’s results for the better.

For the full article, please click here.