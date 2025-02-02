Comparing Mohamed Salah’s insane 2024-25 stats to Luis Suarez’s historic 2013-14

Luis Suarez’s 2013-14 season for Liverpool is widely regarded as one of the best individual campaigns in Premier League history. But could Mohamed Salah be set to better it this year? We’ve taken a closer look at the numbers.

Liverpool were infamously pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City in 2013-14, but they surely wouldn’t have got close without Suarez in the form of his life.

The Uruguayan was the undoubted talisman for Brendan Rodgers’ Reds that year, having won the Golden Boot with 31 goals (no penalties) – 10 more than any other player that year. He also set up a further 12 goals for his team-mates that year.

