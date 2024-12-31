Comparing Mohamed Salah’s insane 2024-25 stats to Vini Jr’s ‘Ballon d’Or’ numbers of 2023-24

So far in the 2024-25 campaign, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has matched Vinicius Junior’s “Ballon d’Or worthy” tally of goals and assists from last season – and we’re not even at the halfway stage.

This season, Salah is scoring and assisting at an outrageously prolific rate that puts the rest of Europe’s star attackers to shame.

He’s even notching goal contributions at a more prolific rate than Luis Suarez back in 2013-14 – the benchmark for modern-day individual ridiculousness.

