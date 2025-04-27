Comparing Mohamed Salah’s trophy haul at Liverpool to Thierry Henry’s at Arsenal

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has moved level with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry for Premier League titles – but how do they stack up overall when it comes to silverware lifted whilst starring for two of English football’s great clubs?

Salah was once again on the scoresheet as Liverpool sealed their 20th league title, and second of the Premier League era, with a superb comeback victory over Tottenham in front of an absolutely bouncing Anfield crowd.

Henry is considered by many to be the greatest player in Premier League history. Yet when you boil things down to the pure goals and assists numbers to trophies won and even a surprisingly poor record in cup finals in common, there’s less between him and Salah than you might think.

Read the article at Planet Football.