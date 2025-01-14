Comparing Nottingham Forest’s Premier League record at this stage to Leicester’s in 2015-16

Nottingham Forest have picked up the same number of points at this stage of the season as Leicester City did in their unforgettable, fairytale 2015-16 Premier League title-winning campaign. They couldn’t, could they?

Leicester’s 5000-1 miracle back is undoubtedly the greatest underdog story in Premier League history. And in the eight seasons since then, there’s been nothing close to it as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have enjoyed a reign of dominance.

But Nottingham Forest have been exceptional this season and we’re now past the halfway stage of the 2024-25 campaign, which begs the question – are they the real deal?

For the full article, please click here.