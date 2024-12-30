Comparing Postecoglou’s last 10 Tottenham results with Conte, Nuno, Mourinho & Pochettino

Ange Postecoglou is facing the pressure at Tottenham after their recent results have left them increasingly adrift in the race for Champions League qualification.

Having come from behind, Spurs were unable to hold onto their lead against Wolves on Sunday and ended up drawing 2-2. It’s now just one win from their last seven Premier League outings, a run of form that leaves them languishing in the bottom half of the table.

The recent form leaves Postecoglou second in the bookmakers’ odds for the next Premier League manager to be sacked. He’s under no illusions himself over what a continuation of this form would mean for his future at the club.

For the full article, please click here.