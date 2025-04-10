Comparing Raphinha’s 2024-25 Champions League record with Messi’s best-ever season

Raphinha has been the standout player in the Champions League this season, but how does his record compare to Lionel Messi‘s peak season in Europe? We’ve crunched the numbers.

From an individual perspective, Messi enjoyed his most productive UCL campaign in 2011-12, a season where Barcelona made it to the semi-finals.

For the purposes of this article, we’ve put Raphinha’s numbers from this season up against Messi’s from his dazzling 2011-12 campaign.

Read the article at Planet Football.