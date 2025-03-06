Comparing Raphinha’s insane 2024-25 campaign with Lionel Messi’s last season at Barcelona
Raphinha has been in sublime form throughout 2024-25, but how do his stats compare to Lionel Messi’s final season at Barcelona? We’ve crunched the numbers.
After arriving from Leeds United in 2022, the Brazilian was a solid performer during his first two years in Spain, but he’s taken his game to a completely new level this season.
During 2024-25 alone, he’s already scored more goals than he managed in his first two seasons at Barcelona combined.