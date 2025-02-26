Comparing Robert Lewandowski’s stats after turning 30 with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski is still going strong at the ripe old age of 36, but how does his record compare with Cristiano Ronaldo’s and Lionel Messi’s since turning 30?

For the better part of the last two decades, Messi and Ronaldo have been in a league of their own, but Lewandowski has kept pace with them in recent years when it comes to scoring goals.

What sets Messi and Ronaldo apart from the vast majority of other footballers is their longevity at the top of the game. Both players have played well over 1000 games and they are each still going strong in MLS and the Saudi Pro League respectively.

For the full article, please click here.