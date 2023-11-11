Comparing Ten Hag’s Premier League record after 50 games to Ferguson, Klopp, Guardiola & Arteta

Erik ten Hag has been under pressure following Manchester United’s slow start to the 2023-24 campaign – but his record is much more favourable if you take a step back and look at the bigger picture.

The Dutch tactician enjoyed an excellent first season in charge of the Red Devils, ending a six-year trophy drought by leading them to the League Cup. They also reached the FA Cup final and got back into the top four after a Premier League campaign that was much improved on the year before.

Results and performances have left a lot to be desired in 2023-24 so far – particularly in the cup competitions – but Ten Hag has alleviated the pressure somewhat by leading to United to hard-fought 1-0 Premier League wins over Fulham and Luton, keeping them well within reach of the top four.

Read the article at Planet Football.