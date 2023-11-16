Comparing Ten Hag’s Premier League record after 50 games to Solskjaer, Mourinho, Van Gaal & Ferguson

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come under severe criticism following the poor start to the 2023-24 season – but his record looks much better when you take a look at it overall.

Ten Hag has now taken charge of 50 league games as Manchester United manager. He’s led them to 30 wins and 96 points over that period – which is actually better than any United manager in history, including Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Even after all the setbacks we dealt with, we are still in a position near the top four and when we start to play well and get a team that is set for weeks and months [then maybe] other teams will get their setbacks and drop points,” Ten Hag said following United’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Luton.

Read the article at Planet Football.