Comparing Unai Emery’s PL record after 38 games at Aston Villa to Klopp, Guardiola, Arteta & more

Unai Emery has taken more points from his 38 games in charge of Aston Villa than Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag did with their starts at Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United respectively.

In fact, the Spanish coach has only done marginally worse over his first full season’s worth of games than Pep Guardiola did in his first year at the helm of Manchester City.

Aston Villa sat just above the relegation zone when Emery was appointed Steven Gerrard’s successor in November 2023. He did a brilliant job to dramatically turn their form around, eventually guiding them to qualification for the Europa Conference League – and they’ve got even better in 2023-24, sitting just two points off table-toppers Arsenal after 13 games.

Read the article at Planet Football.