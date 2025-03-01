Comparing Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid record to Cristiano Ronaldo’s after 300 games

Vinicius Junior has reached the milestone of 300 games played for Real Madrid. But how does his record for the Spanish giants stack up against the great Cristiano Ronaldo at the same stage?

The two Real Madrid icons never played alongside one another. Los Blancos announced the signing of Vinicius from Flamengo for a world-record £38million fee for an Under-18 player back in 2017, but he didn’t arrive at The Bernabeu until the summer of 2018 – when Ronaldo left for Juventus.

Vinicius originally arrived as a rough diamond, and it’s taken time for him to become one of the best players in the world.

Read the article at Planet Football.