Comparing Xabi Alonso’s first 50 games at Bayer Leverkusen with Jurgen Klopp’s first 50 at Liverpool

Xabi Alonso has now managed 50 Bundesliga matches for Bayer Leverkusen, but how does his record compare to Jurgen Klopp’s first 50 Premier League matches for Liverpool?

The Spaniard has done a tremendous job since taking the Leverkusen hot seat as he’s taken them from relegation strugglers to the top of the Bundesliga.

As things stand, Alonso’s side boast a 10 point lead at the top of the table and with just 10 games left to play, they are now the red-hot favourites for the title.

For the full article, please click here.