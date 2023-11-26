Competition ban looming for Tottenham as expert reveals potential sanctions amid investigation

Tottenham could reportedly face a ban from certain competitions if they are found guilty of agent-related breaches amid an investigation into the transfer of Jermain Defoe in 2008.

It was reported recently that an investigation from The Times found an unlicensed agent was used in Defoe’s transfer to Portsmouth in 2008. The Football Association are said to be ‘prepared to receive evidence’.

While the case was looked into at the time and no sanctions were given, if the new evidence shows there was a breach of the rules, Tottenham could be sanctioned now.

According to finance expert Kieran Maguire, that could lead to them being banned from entering certain competitions, and they may even be deducted points, given the sanctions that other sides have received for rule breaches.

“I see no reason why they can’t re-open Tottenham’s case. In respect of that, the Football Association made a decision based on the evidence that was presented in 2007/08,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“If further evidence has come to light, then it’s effectively a cold case which has become warmer. The FA has no statute of limitations, so I cannot see what will stop them from investigating.

“So we’ll have to wait to see what happens, but we’ve seen other clubs be handed some quite significant penalties for player-related issues.

“Being barred from competitions would be one possible route. Luton were also handed a points deduction for agent-related issues that year.”

It’s unclear what competitions Tottenham might be banned from entering if that is to be one of their punishments, and if they are, how long that might be for.

However, given Spurs look on track to qualify for the Champions League, after they missed out on European football altogether this season, not being able to enter that would be a massive blow for them.

What’s more, with the club flying high and in the best form they’ve been in for years, sitting within a few points of the league leaders, having held that spot themselves this term, a points deduction would be an unwanted kick in the teeth.

