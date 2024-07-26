‘Completely false’ – Ederson denies Ortega issues amid Saudi Arabia links

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson insists he is focussed on next season with Manchester City and denies a rift with team-mate Stefan Ortega.

Ederson, 30, has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, and his future at the Etihad Stadium is in serious doubt.

The Brazilian, who has been out since suffering an eye-socket injury in the win over Tottenham in May, missing the Copa America, has taken to Instagram to deny a report that suggested he was impacted by praise received by Ortega for a crucial save in that match as City went on to lift a fourth successive Premier League title.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City star ‘affected by praise’ for team-mate and now ‘wants’ to leave in ‘massive’ deal

👉 Real Madrid ‘plan golden sale’ to Man City for £84m as Arsenal target is ‘not against’ transfer

👉 Pep Guardiola for England? Six potential post-Man City moves ranked from least to most likely

“Clarifying that the note published by The Athletic yesterday refers to whether my alleged dissatisfaction [was] with a colleague. It is completely false,” his translated statement read..

“The supposed reported day was without doubt one of the hardest days of my career, when I suffered a fracture that prevented me from playing in the final stretch of the season and consequently representing my country in Copa America.

“At the time of the injury, my thought was only to continue in the match, defending City in the contest for the conquered title, but the emotion of the match would be greater than reality and fatally, I would have no way to continue as I would like because of the damage it caused, completely hindering my field of vision.

“I stay focussed on the preparation for the season.”

Ortega is said to be Ederson’s replacement in waiting to be number one for Pep Guardiola next season. When asked whether the goalkeeper will still be at the club next season while on City’s pre-season tour, Guardiola was non-committal.

“I don’t know the situation,” he said.

“There have been no contacts in the last days. It’s a question of training, being with us until the transfer window finishes and we’ll see.”

City will return to the UK to face Manchester United, who beat them in the FA Cup final, in the Community Shield before a very difficult start to their Premier League title defence on August 18 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

READ NEXT: Man City ‘steals’ £51m signing which will ‘hurt’ two other clubs after Guardiola request