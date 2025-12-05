‘Concerned’ pundit warns Tuchel after England draw ‘incredible’ 2026 World Cup opponent

Dion Dublin says he is “concerned” after England were drawn against Croatia, Panama and Ghana in their 2026 World Cup group.

On a lengthy, absurd and downright concerning Friday afternoon in Washington, DC, England finally learned their group-stage opponents for next summer’s World Cup in North America.

It was a surreal event: Donald Trump received a FIFA-created peace prize, Rio Ferdinand bonded with Shaquille O’Neal, and The Village People closed the night with YMCA to steal the show.

Bizarre as it was, the draw is complete and attention can now turn to the football and the exciting matches ahead at the 2026 World Cup.

England will face two teams they met at the 2018 World Cup: Panama, who they beat 6-1 in the group stage, and Croatia, who ended their run in extra time in the semi-final.

The Three Lions are considerably stronger now, and Croatia significantly weaker, but they still represent a tricky opponent.

Ghana, meanwhile, are viewed as one of the toughest teams from pot four and were arguably the most difficult possible opponent, especially as drawing Croatia from pot two meant England could not be paired with another European side.

Dion Dublin is ‘concerned’ after England draw Ghana, Croatia

The Panama match should largely take care of itself, but Dublin admits he is “concerned” about Croatia and Ghana.

He explained: “I think the African nations always give England a hard game.

“I’m expecting England to do what they need to do against Panama.

“Ghana and Croatia I’m a little bit worried about.

“I always worry about Croatia. I just think they have so much experience, they have the quality to go with it as well.

“Panama I don’t know a lot about but I do know Ghana can pull out some incredible performances. They are a strong African nation who will make it incredibly difficult.

“Concerned is the right word.”

England ‘have to do homework’ on World Cup opponents

Meanwhile, Don Hutchinson believes England should qualify “comfortably”, but he warned they cannot afford to underestimate anyone.

“I think it’s a case of the unknown for England in terms of the conditions,” he said. “I was at the Club World Cup in the summer and some games were cancelled, some games were postponed.

“When you look at the teams that are playing in their group you would fancy England on paper to go through comfortably, and they normally do. It’s a consequence where they finish for the route later on.

“You have to do your homework on Croatia, Panama and Ghana and show them respect.”

