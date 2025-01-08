Confession: I attended Spurs’ hospitality as an Arsenal fan and it was unbelievable…
Confession: I attended Tottenham’s hospitality as an Arsenal fan and it was simply unbelievable.
Champagne, red wine, Moretti, delicious food, great company and heated seats. What’s not to love? Oh, there was a football match crammed in there at some point, too.
It is important to thank Seat Unique for the opportunity to take in their suite and enjoy Tottenham’s Premier League match at home to Fulham before Christmas. It was an outstanding afternoon made even better by a fantastic match. Even as an Arsenal fan, I can admit that the stadium is state of the art and somehow even more impressive on the inside. Going behind enemy lines was annoyingly spectacular.
Football, as any match-going fan will tell you, is about much more than the game. But that phrase had never felt more true than during my day in the Super Suite, formerly of Spurs legend Harry Kane. Big enough to accommodate up to 21 guests, with padded and heated seats in line with the 18-yard box, it is without doubt the most luxurious way I’ve ever taken in a football match and something I’d love to experience again.
And that’s without me even mentioning the food and drink, all complimentary. I began with a Moretti to help ease my Arsenal-motivated nerves and then I helped myself to some gorgeous Lamb Beignets – not caring that it was before 11am – cooked by a private chef for the suite. There is hospitality and then there is hospitality!
I tried some roast monkfish (a first for me) and glazed Iberico pork alongside some grilled mushrooms next and, again…wow. A cheeky chocolate pot to finish had me set up nicely for the match. This is coming from a guy who thought it was impossible to beat a pre-match cheeseburger with onions.
At £499 per person, not many of us could afford to do it every week, but it’s something you just have to experience at least once. Bottomless alcohol, fine dining and watching football from the most comfortable and best view possible. What’s not to like?
There are cheaper packages available too, and the new Spurs stadium is so impressive that you couldn’t fail to be wowed no matter your price point. There are the East Premium (Longside or Halfway Line) Packages which includes padded seating, a pre-match buffet, and a complimentary half-time drink, and the Stratus Package, which has padded seating, access to the Stratus Lounge, a pre-match buffet, a complimentary bar, and equally amazing views of the pitch. The pricing for each one varies depending on the magnitude of the fixture but ranges from £199 through to £1,499.
Upgrade your sporting experience with Seat Unique, the premium ticket marketplace
You might also meet one of your heroes. Gary Mabbutt came into our suite before the match to have a chat with some of the Spurs fans – who were definitely more appreciative of his presence than this sheepish Arsenal fan. That’s not to say that he wasn’t lovely, it’s just that actual Spurs supporters would have been delighted. I didn’t hog him from those who watched him in the 1990s and a couple got a picture with him.
As for the match, it was one of the best I have seen in a while. It probably should have been 4-4 and was made even better by those incredibly comfortable heated seats, all while sipping on a hot chocolate. A crispy chicken sandwich at half-time went down a treat too, and cheese and crackers at full-time finished the day off perfectly; I wouldn’t have expected anything else.
You can get there three hours before kick-off and fill your boots. You are also able to stay for an hour after full-time, enjoying those final glasses of complimentary wine (note: soft drinks are also available) before you have to face reality and walk to the tube in the freezing cold and rain. And that was definitely the worst part of the day: leaving!
You should not turn your nose up at the idea of watching football through a hospitality experience. It is not snobby, it is not too expensive, it is not anti-football – it is bloody superb. Even just once in a season, you must give it a go, and coming from an Arsenal fan at a Tottenham game, anyone can enjoy it, anywhere.
On the Seat Unique website, there is a section about their ‘most heated rivals, Arsenal’ and the ‘deep-rooted bitterness’ between them. I didn’t feel it. Hell, I will probably be back. That won’t stop me from asking the Emirates faithful what we think of Tottenham the next time I’m there…