Rodrygo has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Chelsea are in ‘direct contact’ with Real Madrid as they look to seal a deal for Rodrygo in January or the summer, according to reports.

The Blues spent over £280m in the summer transfer window as they looked to give Enzo Maresca the tools to compete at the top end of the Premier League.

Chelsea beat Wolves 3-0 on Saturday, thanks to goals from Malo Gusto, Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto, with Maresca’s men now third in the Premier League table.

And they will head into the international break in that position with the Chelsea hierarchy likely to back Maresca once again in the transfer market.

With January around the corner, there are claims that Chelsea are looking to sign a new winger with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo on their list of targets.

And now a reliable X account made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 684k followers insists that Chelsea are speaking to Real Madrid about doing a deal for the Brazilian as soon as possible.

The account wrote: Exclusive. Chelsea in direct contract with @realmadrid. The subject is Rodrygo. Chelsea willing to do deal for January or summer. Confirmed!’

It comes just a day after claims in Spain that Real Madrid had ‘agreed to swap’ Rodrygo for Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz in a shock transfer deal.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry praised Maresca’s men for their win over Wolves at the weekend, he said on social media: “Great win and great result for the boys yesterday.

“You speak about the importance of these wins and these games before the international break and we did that.

“Especially after dominating the first half like we did. Previously not scoring, we’d probably have gone on to lose that game after not taking our chances but we managed to do it second half with a much better performance.

“Clean sheet, love a clean sheet, I can never get away from loving a clean sheet.”

Chelsea will face Arsenal in their third game back after the international break in a London derby but Terry is now feeling more relaxed about the prospect of facing the Premier League leaders.

Terry continued: “Also, I spoke last week and said I was getting a little bit worried about Arsenal’s clean sheet record.

“I’m feeling a lot more comfortable this morning. It’s always the games you don’t expect and I certainly didn’t expect Sunderland to score two yesterday but I’m delighted they did.”

