Mohamed Salah will not travel with Liverpool to Milan.

Mo Salah continues to dominate the football landscape and it can now be CONFIRMED that he is indeed a footballer.

There’s also some ‘true colours’ shown while Liverpool are not throwing him a ticker-tape parade.

CONFIRMED: Mo Salah is a footballer

‘Saudi Pro League chief CONFIRMS plan to sign Mo Salah as Liverpool row rages on following ‘thrown under the bus’ swipe’ – The Sun.

No he DOESN’T. He said, and we quote:

“Salah is welcome in the Saudi League but it is the clubs that are responsible for negotiating with players. For sure Salah is one of them.”

Imagine the headlines if he said he wasn’t welcome.

All he has CONFIRMED is that Salah is indeed a footballer. More as we get it.

Breaking Salah news

‘Mohamed Salah pleaded to leave club in unbelievable live TV interview’ – Mirror.

Two key words missing from that headline: ‘In 2012.’

It does seem a tad important.

Salah Pride Day

It took two members of the Daily Telegraph football team to report that ‘Liverpool have no plans for an Anfield farewell for Mohamed Salah on Saturday as the club look to protect any potential future transfer fee’.

No sh*t. What on earth was the alternative? A ticker-tape parade for a player who has behaved appallingly this week?

Of course, the story is lapped up by the Mirror and their transfer blog:

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool’s clear Salah stance, Kane makes £57m decision plus Semenyo update

And yes, their ‘clear Salah stance’ is ‘Liverpool aren’t planning to give Mo Salah a farewell on Saturday in order to protect his transfer value’.

So their ‘clear stance’ is that they will not do something entirely ludicrous. Thanks. For. That.

If I am not very much mistaken…

Theo Squires of the Liverpool Echo is right in his opinion that it makes little sense to recall Mohamed Salah against Brighton (though describing Liverpool as ‘four games unbeaten without him’ is a generous reading of the situation), but whoever gave his piece this headline…

Arne Slot can’t give Mohamed Salah what he wants after Liverpool made Arsenal mistake

…has done him a massive disservice.

Thirty-five whole paragraphs it takes Squires to mention the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnold played against Arsenal last season and was booed. And even then he does not call it a ‘mistake’.

Sometimes, and this might blow some minds, it’s okay to just let somebody write a piece and then back that piece.

A message to you, Robbo…

Theo Squires has been a busy boy. When he is not (not) citing Liverpool mistakes, he is telling us ‘What Mohamed Salah told Liverpool team-mates after being dropped from squad and Arne Slot row’.

It’s really not a great story, which is why it’s framed as ‘what Mohamed Salah told Liverpool team-mates’; it’s a tell-tale sign that what he actually told his Liverpool team-mates is the square root of f*** all.

And then when it’s put through the Express click machine: ‘Mohamed Salah shows true colours with private message to Liverpool team-mates.’

Was it a ‘private message’? Was it balls. This is the sum total of what Andy Robertson revealed about that ‘private message’, which was delivered in person at training on Monday.

“He was positive yesterday in terms of wishing us all well, sending us on our way.”

He wished them well! He sent them on their way!

What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty good man

Cryptic Cross words

Were you bizarrely affronted and angry about Ayden Heaven saying that Manchester United “belong in Europe”?

Do you believe that the 19-year-old has produced an ‘example of how there is still that unjustified sense of entitlement and arrogance at a club where genuine success is expected – but cannot be achieved’?

If you answered yes to the above two questions, then congratulations for you are Jeremy Cross, Chief Sports Writer of the Daily Star and massive Leeds fan, which definitely has not affected his judgement as he goes in two-footed on a teenager.

United don’t ‘belong’ in Europe. They don’t belong anywhere. Memo to Heaven. United are just like every other club, in the sense they have no divine right to be in the Champions League or at the top of the Premier League.

Mediawatch is no Manchester United fan but sorry, they are not ‘just like every other club’; they are one of the richest clubs in the world and one of the best-supported. They do ‘belong’ in Europe in the sense that they absolutely should be there.

For his sake, it can only be hoped that the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City have been too focused on more important matters this week, to miss what Heaven said.

Pretty much everybody missed it but you, Jeremy.

Bare bones, bare bones…

‘THE WAY things are looking, Mikel Arteta might have to get his boots out soon and Arsenal’s medics must be in a rotten mood – but there is no stopping them in the Champions League,’ writes Charlie Wyett in The Sun.

Behave. Arsenal literally had Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Ethan Nwaneri, Riccardo Califiori and Eberechi Eze on the bench. And they didn’t even use Eze.