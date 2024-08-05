Todd Boehly and the Chelsea board have spent over £1billion since their takeover.

Emmanuel Petit insists the Chelsea owners’ decision to sell Conor Gallagher for £33m “doesn’t make sense”, particularly when you consider one of the Manchester United targets.

Gallagher is set to join Atletico Madrid this summer despite playing more minutes than any other Chelsea player last term and captaining his boyhood club for the majority of the campaign.

The England international was offered a two-year contract by the Blues but didn’t approve and has now agreed terms over a deal with the La Liga club and is completing his medical on Monday.

Petit is baffled by the decisions being made at his former club.

“There is always something happening at Chelsea,” he told Gambling Zone. “It does make you want to pull your hair out sometimes – it doesn’t look like this ownership group has learned from any of the mistakes they have made.

“I’m very frustrated with what’s happening at the club. I’ve been worried for the last two years under this ownership, there have been so many bad decisions and so many changes.

“They have changed everything. The environment is not that same at Chelsea anymore, inside and outside the club. The connection with the fans is missing.

“I look at the project, signing all these young players for huge money on incredibly long contracts and it doesn’t make sense.

“The Americans have spent over a billion and what did they get? Some of these players have been given massive contracts without achieving anything in the game.

“Then you look at the players they are selling. They are selling their best players and academy graduates. Conor Gallagher was Chelsea’s best player last season and was practically the captain for most of it because Reece James was injured.

“He plays for the national team. He came through the academy and you’re going to sell him for how much? £30 million? He’s probably the best midfielder in the squad.

“How can Gallagher be worth £30 million is Manuel Ugarte is worth £60 or £70 million? It doesn’t make sense to me. I don’t get it. I don’t understand the decisions being made at the club.

“They must sell players because they signed so many and are counting the cost of those mistakes in the transfer market. £30 million for Conor Gallagher is a bargain in this market.

“They should have done more to keep him. They’ve been trying to sell him for two years. I think he’s been disrespected. They should have offered him a contract in line with the best paid players at the club.

“Give him the same money you offered to those players who are strangers to the fans and who aren’t academy players.

“Chelsea need to be careful. It’s really important to keep those English players, players that have grown up in the club, in the squad. You need them there to set the standards and to keep the culture.

“Chelsea should have done everything they could to convince him to stay. I thought he improved a lot last season. His performances and development were a pleasant surprise.

“They’ve put him under pressure. They gave him an ultimatum, which was sign the contract or we’ll sell you. If I was Gallagher, I would be screaming with anger.

“He gave everything for the club and fought for the badge. He saw other players coming in who had achieved nothing getting better terms.

“I think it’s very sad and I feel sorry for the player. It reminds me of what happened with Mason Mount. He was one of the best players at Chelsea and they didn’t give him the contract he deserved, but they gave big money to new players.

“It’s exactly the same situation and it’s almost like this ownership ignore their own developed talent because they are always chasing the next signing.”