Captain Obvious Conor Gallagher knows England ‘need to play better’ to win Euro 2024

Conor Gallagher knows England can improve at Euro 2024 after an underwhelming win against Serbia was backed up by a dismal draw vs Denmark.

Sunday’s unconvincing 1-0 win against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen was followed by an even more alarming display four days later against Denmark in Frankfurt.

Skipper Harry Kane put England ahead as they looked to wrap up top spot with a game to spare, only for Morten Hjulmand to thunder home from distance as Gareth Southgate’s men held on for a 1-1 draw.

There has been plenty of handwringing in the wake of Thursday’s poor performance, but the Euro 2020 runners-up remain top of Group C heading into Tuesday’s final game against Slovenia.

Midfielder Gallagher said: “Tough game, we know we can do much better, but credit to Denmark.

“They played well and they’re a good side. We’ve got to look at ourselves and we know we can improve to get the three points in the next game.

“We know that if we’re going to win the tournament, we need to play better.

“We have to improve how we’re playing, on and off the ball. The good thing is we know we can.”

Southgate has plenty to think about ahead of facing Slovenia as England look to win Group C and kickstart their Euros campaign.

Gallagher could well be among the changes on Tuesday having replaced makeshift midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold for the second straight game.

“The instruction was just to give a bit of energy and pressure on the ball, as well as to keep the ball better than we were doing, and try to control the game,” he told UEFA’s website.

“It was a tough time to come on, but when you look at it, I think 1-1 is not the worst result.”

