Signing a dynamic midfielder for Ruben Amorim is at the top of INEOS’ 2026 plans, but Manchester United’s “genuine interest” in Conor Gallagher, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, is as underwhelming as it is baffling.

Casemiro’s uptick in form – evidenced by United conceding just three goal with him on the pitch and 16 goals without him – has made the requirement for a new central midfielder feel less urgent than it was even a couple of weeks ago, but that remains the area of the squad the Old Trafford hierarchy want to strengthen as a priority.

Director of Football Jason Wilcox insists recruitment will be focused on “the right players who are talented but also who can deal with the pressure”.

“They have got to have the right character and be somebody who can bring something different to the team,” he added.

And while Gallagher – who swapped Chelsea for Atletico Madrid for £34m in the summer of 2024 – unquestionably meets that first requirement and arguably the second too, it’s hard to imagine how he would get into Amorim’s team to make that difference.

It’s claimed the Red Devils were interested in Gallagher as the summer transfer window was coming to a close having asked about the availability of Carlos Baleba and been told by Brighton he would cost them £100m.

But Gallagher is no alternative for Baleba, Elliot Anderson or the other midfielders Man Utd have been linked with of late.

He’s played just three of his 63 games for Atletico Madrid as the defensive midfielder Amorim covets and at Chelsea was far more regularly used in an attacking midfield role, with protection always afforded to him by Enzo Fernandez or Moises Caicedo. Gareth Southgate played him in that deep-lying role for England at the start of Euro 2024 and it was a disaster.

And yet, according to Romano, Gallagher remains very much on United’s radar.

“I told you several times that Man United want to add a midfielder, but in this moment to go for a very expensive midfielder in the January transfer window might be difficult,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Players like (Carlos) Baleba maybe are not even available. Same for Angelo Stiller and then there could be opportunities – a name that Manchester United considered in the summer transfer window final days was Connor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid.

“Conor Gallagher remains an option in case Atletico Madrid decide to open doors to a loan move. At the moment Gallagher is only focused on Atletico Madrid. Manchester United’s interest is genuine since August. But Gallagher is one of the options they have in case it could be an opportunity on loan, in case it can be a typical general deal.

“So we will be following the situation. But Gallagher is a name we have to keep there.”

It would be an underwhelming signing. Gallagher was very good in a very bad Chelsea team before departing for La Liga, but he’s a workhorse; in the same ‘safe pair of hands’ category as Mason Mount. He’s started just four games for Atletico this season.

There will be huge doubts as to whether he’s a player who can take Man Utd forward, but above all, questions as to how he would even get in their team.

Kobbie Mainoo isn’t playing as he can’t provide the foil for Bruno Fernandes to thrive as Casemiro or – ostensibly – Manuel Ugarte can. And that would surely also be the case for Gallagher.

We understand Amorim’s desire for hard-working fighters in midfield, but what currently looks like a very wide net they’ve cast to find one needs to be narrowed to only include those who can dovetail with his captain. Conor Gallagher is not that man.