Napoli boss Antonio Conte has revealed that reported Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has “asked to be sold”.

The Georgia international has been linked with several elite European sides in recent windows as he’s established himself as one of the best wingers in Europe.

23-year-old Kvaratskhelia sparked during the 2022/23 campaign as Napoli won the Serie A title and he’s been in fine form this season, grabbing five goals and three assists in his 17 league appearances. Overall, he has 59 goals in his 107 appearances for the Italian giants.

The talented winger is under contract until 2027, but talk regarding a transfer has ramped up in recent days as Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG have been named as possible destinations.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed:

‘Liverpool could consider a move to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli — should it be decided that he is to exit the club in this transfer window. ‘The Georgia international is under contract at Napoli until June 2027 and the lack of movement relating to a fresh deal has encouraged interest from elsewhere regarding a move to recruit him. ‘Paris Saint-Germain are emerging as the leading contenders, while Kvaratskhelia also features on the list of potential targets for teams like Chelsea.’

Napoli host Serie A rivals Verona on Sunday afternoon, but Kvaratskhelia will not be involved as he’s not been included in Conte’s squad.

Addressing his decision to omit Kvaratskhelia, Conte revealed the Napoli star has “asked to be sold” this month.

“He asked the club to be sold. I’m disappointed,” Conte revealed.

It was a bolt from the blue. I’m taking a step back. I don’t want him to think I’ve chained him here… We’re losing an important player.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs has subsequently revealed that he has a ‘verbal agreement’ with Ligue Un giants PSG, who are making an effort to sign him.

Jacobs added: “PSG is in direct talks with Napoli. Several formulas were discussed, including player+cash. Napoli value Kvaratskhelia at €80m.

“Gulf in valuation, but Kvaratskhelia is PSG’s top target. Optimism a deal can agreed upon in January given Napoli accept Kvaratskhelia’s decision to leave.”

Fabrizio Romano said: “Paris Saint-Germain have agreed on every term of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s contract for the next five years.

“The salary will be x4/5 his current one at Napoli. PSG are in negotiations with Napoli, as revealed here two days ago… new meeting next week to get it done.”