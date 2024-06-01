According to reports, Napoli-bound Antonio Conte has picked out a Manchester United player as one of his main targets for this summer’s transfer window.

The respected Italian head coach has been out of work since leaving Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Conte to Napoli… “Here we go!”

The 54-year-old has been linked with several clubs around Europe and Saudi Arabia in recent months but it has now emerged that he is set to join Serie A giants Napoli.

The Italian side have endured an awful season after they won the Serie A title last term and Conte will replace Francesco Calzona, who has been in charge since agreeing a short-term deal in February.

On Friday evening, Fabrizio Romano revealed: “Antonio Conte as new Napoli head coach, here we go!.

“Agreement reached on every detail also including add-ons, after fixed salary, image rights and staff members.

“Conte will sign the contract valid until June 2027, documents approved. Huge appointment for Napoli.”

With Conte at the helm, Napoli are likely to be busy in the transfer market this summer and they reportedly have their eye on Man Utd loanee Sofyan Amrabat.

The centre-midfielder joined the Red Devils from Fiorentina last summer after he shone for Morocco at the delayed 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Injuries have hampered Amrabat this season as he has only been a bit-part player for Man Utd, but he shone in the FA Cup final as Erik ten Hag’s side beat Man Utd.

Man Utd are unlikely to make Amrabat’s deal permanent this summer and Italian agent Gigi Iacomino believes Conte “would like” to sign him.

“Conte would have proposed several names to De Laurentiis,” Iacomino said.

“(Conte) would be at hunting heavy shots in defence. Conte would like at least one, if not two, of (Milan) Skriniar, Kim (Min-Jae) and (Alessandro) Buongiorno for his defensive department.

“One of the names that Conte would like (in midfield) would be Amrabat.”

Earlier this week, Romano indicated that “nothing has been communicated” to Fiorentina or Amrabat from Man Utd about his future.

“While there has understandably been a lot of talk about the Manchester United manager situation, with Erik ten Hag’s future recently looking about 50-50 for him to stay or leave Old Trafford, there was also another interesting story to follow after the Red Devils’ FA Cup final win over Manchester City,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Sofyan Amrabat had a good game for United and spoke afterwards to hint that he could still end up staying at the club. However, my understanding is that nothing has been communicated to Fiorentina or the player side yet.

“It will depend also on the manager situation, so it will be part of the review that Man United will do this week. In January, Juventus and Barcelona were interested but Man United never opened doors for Amrabat to leave.”

