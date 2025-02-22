‘Contentious’ VAR decision leads to ‘feeling of dropped points’ for Everton against Man Utd

Former Everton man James McFadden feels Everton will have a “feeling of dropped points” after a draw against Manchester United which ended with a “contentious” penalty decision.

Everton looked streets ahead of United for the first hour or so of their Premier League tie. They started the game three places ahead of the Red Devils, and looked as if they might be able to extend their gap in terms of points, going 2-0 up early on.

A pinball-esque defensive effort in the 19th minute saw the ball drop to Everton’s Beto, who scored the opener, quickly followed by an Abdoulaye Doucoure goal.

After United drew back level, the Toffees were gifted a chance to sink the Manchester outfit with a penalty in stoppage time, which was awarded after contact from Harry Maguire on Ashley Young in the box, before the referee went to the monitor to rule it out.

Former Everton man McFadden felt the decision was likely to cause argument, but the Toffees will believe they left a win out there.

“It feels like points dropped for Everton no doubt. How they started the game and how they played in the first half and then how they played for parts of the second half too,” McFadden said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“United found energy when they got the first goal back, then you see the energy and intent that they need to go on and try to win the game.

“Then there is the contentious penalty decision from the referee. No doubt a feeling of points dropped for Everton.”

Social media is naturally divided by the decision, but former Everton man Theo Walcott felt Young made a meal of the contact.

“I totally agree with the referee, I don’t think that was a penalty. Naturally [when you are challenged] you don’t fall that way,” he said.

