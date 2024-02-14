Two Premier League manager contracts are up at the end of this season, one is reneging on theirs and one man is in place until 2028.

We take a look at where every Premier League manager stands with their deal.

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta – 2025

In 2022, Arteta extended his deal to the end of the 2024/25 season. There were reports in September 2023 that they were planning to offer Arteta a contract extension worth £10million per year, but it’s since gone quiet. They’re probably concentrating on a Premier League title that is practically in the bag.

Aston Villa: Unai Emery – 2027

Emery signed the longest deal given to a Villa manager by the current ownership in November 2022 when he inked a contract at least four-and-a-half years in length, according to The Telegraph‘s John Percy. It has been an astute move.

Bournemouth: Andoni Iraola – 2025

Gary O’Neil was axed and Iraola brought in with a more progressive style of football after his contract with Rayo Vallecano expired. He was handed a two-year contract, which seems sensible.

Brentford: Thomas Frank – 2027

After a fine start to life in the Premier League, in January 2022, the Bees gave Frank and assistant Brian Riemer contract extensions until 2025. Then before 2022 was done, they gifted the Dane a two-year extension and improved terms.

Brighton: Roberto De Zerbi – 2026

The Italian is tied down for over two years after signing a contract that Brighton have denied contains a release clause; it was claimed that De Zerbi could be bought out of his deal for £11.5million but Paul Barber says the Seagulls don’t use such clauses in staff contracts. He’s so happy with the Seagulls that he is in talks about a new contract.

He’s the current favourite to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager.

Burnley: Vincent Kompany – 2028

This is a long-term contract, which is a bloody good job as Burnley look set to be a yo-yo club. They seem committed to Kompany, who signed a new five-year deal as soon as the Clarets were promoted. Will he be in place for two more promotions?

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino – 2025

A two-year deal with a club option of another year. If gets that far, he will be the first Chelsea boss since Jose Mourinho to make it into a third season.

Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson – end of the season

‘Roy Hodgson to stay on at Crystal Palace next season and targets top-half finish’ reads the headline in The Guardian. Now it’s tough to see him surviving the week.

Everton: Sean Dyche – 2025

Dyche signed for two-and-a-half years when he put pen to paper back in January 2023 on a contract that reportedly contained a clause that stipulated he wouldn’t be sacked if Everton go down, or the Toffees will have to pay up the two years in his deal. They didn’t go down and plans to renew and lengthen his contract have been shelved after the 10-point deduction.

Fulham: Marco Silva – 2026

A new deal was signed last October after a summer of Silva being courted by Saudi Arabian clubs. If he stays beyond this summer, it will be his longest spell at any club.

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp – 2026

“When the owners brought the possibility to renew to me, I asked myself the question I’ve mused over publicly. Do I have the energy and vibe to give of myself again what this amazing place requires from the person in the manager’s office? I didn’t need too long to answer in truth. The answer was very simple… I’m in love with here and I feel fine!”

Less than two years later he announced his intention to leave at the end of this season. Who will replace him as Liverpool manager?

Luton Town: Rob Edwards – 2026

Remarkably, Edwards took the job on a three-and-a-half-year contract in November 2022 and he is yet to agree new terms despite promotion and possible survival in the Premier League.

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola – 2025

He signed a new contract in November 2022 and recently hinted that he will stay beyond 2025. He will become the Premier League’s longest-serving manager after Klopp’s departure this summer.

Manchester United: Erik ten Hag – 2025

United have the option to extend Ten Hag’s deal for a further 12 months but Ten Hag probably has to deliver Champions League football again if he wants to keep his job under the new regime. There is a queue of managers for the job if he is sacked.

Newcastle: Eddie Howe – long-term beyond 2024

Wor Eddie was given a two-and-a-half-year contract until 2024 when he was appointed in November 2021. Those terms were renegotiated in 2022 but neither the club nor Howe have been willing to elaborate on the length. “It’s a ‘long-term’ deal – that was the wording, I think,” said Howe when asked directly.

Nottingham Forest: Nuno Espirito Santo – 2026

A day after sacking Steve Cooper, Santo was given a two-and-a-half-year contract. That takes him 2026, a year after Cooper’s own contract was due to expire. It would be genuinely astonishing if Santo came even close to seeing out that contract at the City Ground.

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder – 2025

Realistically, the deal is there for Wilder to take the Blades down with some degree of dignity and have another pop at taking them back up.

Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou – 2027

The Australian signed a four-year contract in the summer which is reportedly heavily incentivised, leaving the club very confident that he would turn down any approach from Liverpool to replace Klopp.

West Ham: David Moyes – end of the season

Is it time? The West Ham fans have never warmed to Moyes despite his success and this summer feels like the perfect time to part ways.

Who will replace Moyes as West Ham manager?

Wolves: Gary O’Neil – 2026

After being sacked by Bournemouth six months into an 18-month deal, O’Neil must have feared the worst. But he walked straight into a longer-team deal at Wolves.