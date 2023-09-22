Cooper claims Nottm Forest midfielder is perfect ‘case study’ as they attempt to integrate new stars

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper thinks midfielder Danilo can be used as a “case study” on how they can integrate new players into the squad.

For a second year on the bounce, there was a frantic summer of investment at the City Ground. During a drastic deadline day, seven signings came through the door.

Brazilian midfielder Danilo – who has previously been linked with Arsenal – was acquired during the January transfer window earlier this year and has proved to be a major success story, overcoming a tough start to become an important player in the Forest side.

Cooper will draw on that experience as he again has to work with players coming into a new environment.

“You try to understand every player, how they learn and how they want to do their work. But time and opportunity in games is the main thing,” the Welshman said ahead of Saturday’s visit to Manchester City.

“Danilo is a really good example. We really like Danilo and think he has high potential. He’s got a real chance of having a big impact in this country – as he already has for us. But he needed a real programme when he first came.

“You see him now – albeit he is injured – but before he got injured, he was flourishing at the level. But if you think about when he first came in, you could see him thinking it was a little bit quick.

“But we could see what he was like in training. It was only a matter of time before it was the right time to put him back in. That’s just a recognition of what players need.

“You don’t always get it right, you get some things wrong as well – a lot of things. But you’re always trying to manage that situation of a player and give them the right programme, the right opportunity at the right time.

“Danilo has been a good little case study for us. We’ve got Murillo and Andrey (Santos) here; all the players are different in where they’ve come from, but we need to try to get them all up to speed.”

