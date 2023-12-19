Cooper sack announced by Nottm Forest with ex-Spurs boss ‘set to be appointed’ as his replacement

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest have announced that they have sacked Steve Cooper despite his “superb contribution”.

The 44-year-old has been dismissed following a run of one win in 13 Premier League games, which has seen Forest slip towards the relegation zone.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said: “Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve [Cooper] for his superb contribution to our football club.

“His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the club’s history.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is “set to be announced” as Cooper’s successor.

On Tuesday afternoon, Romano tweeted: “Nuno Espírito Santo is on his way to England right now — as he’s set to sign as new Nottingham Forest head coach. Agreement imminent, he will replace Steve Copper if all goes to plan.”

He later added: Nottingham Forest decided to fire Steve Cooper [on Monday] night — Nuno Espirito Santo, landing in England today as he’s set to be appointed as new head #NFFC coach. Story confirmed.”

More to follow…

FEATURE: Cooper would be Tottenham’s fifth manager scalp and Postecoglou’s first as Nuno flies into Forest