Copa America 2024: Endrick and four other young ballers to watch out for in the USA

International tournaments are a prime source of discovery for football fans. At least, they were. Almost every summer would bring a new name to our attention. Entire careers were made, entire futures written because of a big performance on the global stage.

That particular flavour of footballing joy is less common, these days. If you so wish, you can go into a tournament knowing everything there is to know about every player in every squad. That takes away some of the fun, though, as far as we’re concerned.

We’re going to give you just five names to keep an eye on at Copa America 2024. Young ballers with the world at their feet. Some very familiar names, and some perhaps less so. First up, the soon-to-be Real Madrid ‘R9’ regen from Brazil.

Read the article at Planet Football.