Copa America 2024 kit ranking: Rating all 16 home shirts from worst to best

Copa America 2024 is just around the corner, and perhaps more importantly, the kits are in. We can say with almost 100% certainty that there will be some madness going down at the Copa—too much passion, too much fire, too many mad b*stards.

Some of the kits are equally insane, and so we’re taking this opportunity to rank the home kit of every nation taking part in the tournament.

Listen, tastes differ—it’s all subjective—but our opinion is definitive and correct, so you can forget what everyone else says. First off, an absolute stinker from Puma in our (correct) opinion.

For the full article, please click here.